Kyle Higashioka -- with a slugging percentage of .452 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on May 29 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Padres.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .203 with five doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Higashioka has picked up a hit in 14 games this season (56.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in nine of 25 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

He has scored in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 .167 AVG .238 .194 OBP .333 .400 SLG .286 3 XBH 1 2 HR 0 3 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 11 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (63.6%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings