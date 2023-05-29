Lucia Bronzetti vs. Ons Jabeur: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
A match between Lucia Bronzetti (No. 65) and Ons Jabeur (No. 7) is slated for Monday, May 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.
Follow the action on Tennis Channel as Jabeur looks to take down Bronzetti.
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, May 29
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Bronzetti vs. Jabeur Matchup Info
- In her last match on May 27, 2023, Bronzetti took home the win 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 versus Julia Grabher in the finals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.
- In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Bronzetti was eliminated by Danka Kovinic 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on May 10, in the round of 128.
- In her last match on May 12, 2023, Jabeur lost 1-6, 4-6 against Paula Badosa in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Bronzetti and Jabeur haven't played each other in the last five years.
Bronzetti vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities
|Lucia Bronzetti
|Ons Jabeur
|+350
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2800
|22.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|3.4%
|35.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|64.2
