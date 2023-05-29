A match between Lucia Bronzetti (No. 65) and Ons Jabeur (No. 7) is slated for Monday, May 29 as part of the Round of 128 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Bronzetti vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

In her last match on May 27, 2023, Bronzetti took home the win 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 versus Julia Grabher in the finals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

In her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Bronzetti was eliminated by Danka Kovinic 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on May 10, in the round of 128.

In her last match on May 12, 2023, Jabeur lost 1-6, 4-6 against Paula Badosa in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Bronzetti and Jabeur haven't played each other in the last five years.

Bronzetti vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities

Lucia Bronzetti Ons Jabeur +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 35.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.2

