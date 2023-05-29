In the Round of 128 of the French Open on Monday, Lucia Bronzetti (ranked No. 65) faces Ons Jabeur (No. 7).

In the Round of 128, Jabeur is the favorite against Bronzetti, with -550 odds against the underdog's +350.

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Ons Jabeur Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Ons Jabeur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has an 84.6% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Ons Jabeur +350 Odds to Win Match -550 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 35.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.2

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Ons Jabeur Trends and Insights

In her last match on May 27, 2023, Bronzetti secured the win 6-4, 5-7, 7-5 against Julia Grabher in the finals of the Grand Prix Sar La Princesse Lalla Meryem.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her previous tournament), Jabeur was taken down in the Round of 64 by No. 35-ranked Paula Badosa, 1-6, 4-6.

In her 21 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Bronzetti has played an average of 22.2 games.

In her nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has played an average of 20.8 games.

Jabeur has played 41 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 20.6 games per match and winning 56.0% of those games.

In nine matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Jabeur has averaged 17.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set, winning 58.1% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Bronzetti and Jabeur have not met on the court.

