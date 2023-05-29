The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Smart, in his last action, had 21 points in a 104-103 win over the Heat.

In this piece we'll break down Smart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 11.5 14.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 23.5 20.9 24.1 PR 17.5 14.6 18.8 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/27/2023 42 21 4 1 4 0 0 5/25/2023 30 23 3 2 4 0 5 5/23/2023 35 11 3 6 3 0 2 5/21/2023 30 8 9 8 0 0 0 5/19/2023 33 7 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 34 13 1 11 2 1 2 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.