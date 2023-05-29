Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano's Round of 128 matchup in the French Open versus Ana Bogdan is set for Monday, May 29.
You can follow the action on Tennis Channel as Bogdan attempts to knock out Osorio Serrano.
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, May 29
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Osorio Serrano vs. Bogdan Matchup Info
- Osorio Serrano remains in the tournament despite falling short 6-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Mirra Andreeva.
- In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Osorio Serrano's most recent tournament, she was beaten 3-6, 3-6 by No. 15-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia on May 15 in the round of 16 round.
- In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (her last tournament), Bogdan was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 4-ranked Caroline Garcia, 4-6, 6-3, 5-7.
- Osorio Serrano and Bogdan haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
