On Monday, Ana Bogdan (No. 63 in the world) meets Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 86) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

Osorio Serrano is favored (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Bogdan, who is +145.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 65.5% chance to win.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Ana Bogdan -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights

Osorio Serrano is still in the tournament despite coming up short 6-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Mirra Andreeva.

Bogdan is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 defeat at the hands of No. 4-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Osorio Serrano has played 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.

In her 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Osorio Serrano has played an average of 20.7 games.

Bogdan is averaging 22.8 games per match through her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.0% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Bogdan has played 12 matches and averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Osorio Serrano and Bogdan have not competed against each other since 2015.

