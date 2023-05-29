Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
On Monday, Ana Bogdan (No. 63 in the world) meets Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 86) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
Osorio Serrano is favored (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Bogdan, who is +145.
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, May 29
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
|Ana Bogdan
|-190
|Odds to Win Match
|+145
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|65.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.8%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|53.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|46.1
Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Ana Bogdan Trends and Insights
- Osorio Serrano is still in the tournament despite coming up short 6-7, 4-6 in the qualifying round versus Mirra Andreeva.
- Bogdan is coming off a 4-6, 6-3, 5-7 defeat at the hands of No. 4-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Osorio Serrano has played 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match.
- In her 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Osorio Serrano has played an average of 20.7 games.
- Bogdan is averaging 22.8 games per match through her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.0% of those games.
- On clay surfaces, Bogdan has played 12 matches and averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Osorio Serrano and Bogdan have not competed against each other since 2015.
