Monday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Nicolas Jarry and Hugo Dellien at Stade Roland Garros.

Check out the Jarry-Dellien matchup on Tennis Channel.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Jarry vs. Dellien Matchup Info

In his most recent match on May 27, 2023, Jarry secured the win 7-6, 6-1 against Grigor Dimitrov in the finals of the Gonet Geneva Open.

In his most recent match on May 23, 2023, Dellien was defeated 4-6, 2-6 versus Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open.

When these two competitors have matched up, Jarry has tallied two wins, while Dellien has one. In their last match on December 3, 2021, Jarry took care of business with a 7-6, 7-6 victory.

Jarry has gotten the better of Dellien in seven total sets, winning five sets (71.4%) against Dellien's two.

Jarry and Dellien have squared off in 79 total games, with Jarry winning 41 games and Dellien claiming 38.

Jarry vs. Dellien Odds and Probabilities

Nicolas Jarry Hugo Dellien -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.