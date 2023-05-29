Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the French Open includes a matchup between Nicolas Jarry and Hugo Dellien at Stade Roland Garros.
Check out the Jarry-Dellien matchup on Tennis Channel.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, May 29
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Jarry vs. Dellien Matchup Info
- In his most recent match on May 27, 2023, Jarry secured the win 7-6, 6-1 against Grigor Dimitrov in the finals of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- In his most recent match on May 23, 2023, Dellien was defeated 4-6, 2-6 versus Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- When these two competitors have matched up, Jarry has tallied two wins, while Dellien has one. In their last match on December 3, 2021, Jarry took care of business with a 7-6, 7-6 victory.
- Jarry has gotten the better of Dellien in seven total sets, winning five sets (71.4%) against Dellien's two.
- Jarry and Dellien have squared off in 79 total games, with Jarry winning 41 games and Dellien claiming 38.
Jarry vs. Dellien Odds and Probabilities
|Nicolas Jarry
|Hugo Dellien
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|59.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.