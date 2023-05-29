No. 35-ranked Nicolas Jarry will meet No. 160 Hugo Dellien in the French Open Round of 128 on Monday, May 29.

Jarry carries -350 odds to grab a spot in the round of 64 versus Dellien (+260).

Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, May 29

Monday, May 29 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Nicolas Jarry has a 77.8% chance to win.

Nicolas Jarry Hugo Dellien -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 59.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.6

Nicolas Jarry vs. Hugo Dellien Trends and Insights

In his last match on May 27, 2023, Jarry secured the win 7-6, 6-1 versus Grigor Dimitrov in the finals of the Gonet Geneva Open.

In his last match in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open, Dellien lost 4-6, 2-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf.

Jarry has played 24.1 games per match in his 49 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Jarry has played 32 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.8 games per match while winning 53.2% of games.

In the past 12 months, Dellien has played 15 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.5% of the games. He averages 22.6 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

On clay, Dellien has played 13 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

Jarry holds a 2-1 record versus Dellien. Their last meeting was a 7-6, 7-6 victory for Jarry in the ATP Challenger Sao Paulo, Brazil Men Singles 2021 quarterfinals on December 3, 2021.

In terms of sets, Jarry has taken five against Dellien (71.4%), while Dellien has clinched two.

Jarry has the edge in 79 total games against Dellien, claiming 41 of them.

In their three matches against each other, Jarry and Dellien are averaging 26.3 games and 2.3 sets.

