Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (28-25) against the New York Yankees (32-23) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 29.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (3-1) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (2-3).

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Yankees have put together a 1-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those matchups).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.

This year, New York has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (253 total), New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Yankees Schedule