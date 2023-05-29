Yankees vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (28-25) against the New York Yankees (32-23) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-2 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 29.
The Mariners will give the nod to Bryce Miller (3-1) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (2-3).
Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 4, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Yankees have put together a 1-4-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those matchups).
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (40%) in those games.
- This year, New York has won four of 10 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.6 runs per game (253 total), New York is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.73 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 24
|Orioles
|L 9-6
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Tyler Wells
|May 25
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|May 26
|Padres
|L 5-1
|Randy Vasquez vs Joe Musgrove
|May 27
|Padres
|W 3-2
|Luis Severino vs Michael Wacha
|May 28
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Yu Darvish
|May 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bryce Miller
|May 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Logan Gilbert
|May 31
|@ Mariners
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs George Kirby
|June 2
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luis Severino vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 3
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Gavin Stone
|June 4
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Bobby Miller
