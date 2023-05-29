Yankees vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Ty France and Gleyber Torres will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the New York Yankees on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to upset. Seattle is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +150 odds). An 8-run over/under is listed in this game.
Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-135
|+110
|8
|+100
|-120
|-1.5
|+150
|-185
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Yankees have put together a 1-4-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).
Read More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won in six, or 40%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- New York has a record of 4-6 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- So far this season, New York and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 55 games with a total.
- The Yankees are 1-4-0 against the spread in their five games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-13
|13-10
|17-6
|15-17
|26-19
|6-4
