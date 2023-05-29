Aaron Judge and J.P. Crawford will take the field when the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners meet on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

Yankees vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.

Fueled by 157 extra-base hits, New York ranks 12th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

New York has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 253 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.73 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.231 WHIP as a pitching staff, sixth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (2-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, May 16, when he did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

German has made six starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres L 5-1 Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres W 3-2 Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres W 10-7 Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby 6/2/2023 Dodgers - Away Luis Severino Clayton Kershaw 6/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Gerrit Cole Gavin Stone 6/4/2023 Dodgers - Away Domingo Germán Bobby Miller

