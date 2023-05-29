The Seattle Mariners (28-25) and the New York Yankees (32-23) will clash on Monday, May 29 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryce Miller getting the ball for the Mariners and Domingo German taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+110). Seattle (-1.5) is favored on the run line. A 7.5-run over/under is set for the game.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Miller - SEA (3-1, 1.15 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 18-13 (winning 58.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 6-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (+110)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 2nd

