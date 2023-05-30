The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mariners.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Read More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in OBP (.408) and total hits (49) this season.

He ranks 13th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Judge will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

In 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.

In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (28.9%, and 8.7% of his trips to the plate).

Judge has driven home a run in 20 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 64.4% of his games this year (29 of 45), he has scored, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he has scored more than once.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .250 AVG .314 .351 OBP .390 .469 SLG .600 6 XBH 6 4 HR 2 10 RBI 6 25/11 K/BB 11/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 17 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (76.5%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (41.2%) 18 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (64.7%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (35.3%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings