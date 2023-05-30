Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Mariners.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge leads New York in OBP (.408) and total hits (49) this season.
- He ranks 13th in batting average, sixth in on base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Judge will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- In 66.7% of his games this year (30 of 45), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (26.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13 games this season, he has hit a home run (28.9%, and 8.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Judge has driven home a run in 20 games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 26.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 64.4% of his games this year (29 of 45), he has scored, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he has scored more than once.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|17
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (76.5%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (41.2%)
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (64.7%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (35.3%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (52.9%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 44 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Gilbert (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty tossed eight innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
