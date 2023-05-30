On Tuesday, Alex Verdugo (.342 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .457, fueled by 22 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 24th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 37 games this season (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 16 games this year (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 62.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .359 AVG .250 .432 OBP .320 .603 SLG .382 10 XBH 7 4 HR 1 12 RBI 6 10/8 K/BB 10/6 2 SB 1 Home Away 25 GP 25 21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

