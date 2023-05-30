The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mariners.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 69.4% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.4% of those games.

In 12.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (34.7%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.2%) he had more than one.

In 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.2%) he has scored more than once.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 .303 AVG .245 .370 OBP .317 .576 SLG .358 9 XBH 4 4 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/5 K/BB 14/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 22 22 (81.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (54.5%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

