Erika Andreeva and Emma Navarro are set to go head to head in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 30.

Navarro's matchup with Andreeva can be seen on Tennis Channel, so tune in to catch the action.

Erika Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, May 30 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Andreeva vs. Navarro Matchup Info

Andreeva remains in the tournament despite suffering defeat 2-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Olga Danilovic.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Andreeva's previous tournament, she was defeated 2-6, 1-6 by No. 174-ranked Elsa Jacquemot on May 8 in the qualification round 1 round.

Navarro most recently played on May 25, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg and was taken down 4-6, 4-6 by No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova.

Andreeva and Navarro haven't played each other in the last five years.

Andreeva vs. Navarro Odds and Probabilities

Erika Andreeva Emma Navarro +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

