Erika Andreeva (No. 147 ranking) will face Emma Navarro (No. 75) in the Round of 128 of the French Open on Tuesday, May 30.

In the Round of 128, Navarro is the favorite against Andreeva, with -300 odds compared to the underdog's +225.

Erika Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, May 30 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Erika Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 75.0% chance to win.

Erika Andreeva Emma Navarro +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Erika Andreeva vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

Andreeva remains in the tournament despite suffering defeat 2-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Olga Danilovic.

In the Internationaux de Strasbourg (her previous tournament), Navarro was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 66-ranked Anna Blinkova, 4-6, 4-6.

Andreeva has played 31 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 22.4 games per match.

In her 11 matches on clay over the past year, Andreeva has played an average of 19.2 games.

In her 11 matches in the past year across all court types, Navarro is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 48.7% of those games.

Navarro has averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.0 games per set in four matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Andreeva and Navarro have not played each other since 2015.

