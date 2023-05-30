Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Jarren Duran -- .184 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Ben Lively on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .297 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- Duran has recorded a hit in 23 of 36 games this season (63.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has had an RBI in 12 games this year (33.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (47.4%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Lively (2-2) takes the mound for the Reds to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
