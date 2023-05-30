Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- In 62.7% of his 51 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.4% of his games this year, Turner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8%.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (45.1%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|18
|.300
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.360
|.388
|SLG
|.410
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|10/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (28.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- The Reds rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (65 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lively (2-2) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
