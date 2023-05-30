Check out the injury report for the New York Liberty (2-1), which currently has just one player listed, as the Liberty ready for their matchup against the Seattle Storm (0-2) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 30 at 9:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, New York beat Connecticut, 81-65, at home. Its top scorers were Breanna Stewart (21 PTS, 5 AST, 6 STL, 4 BLK, 43.8 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Courtney Vandersloot (18 PTS, 10 AST, 2 STL, 70.0 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jocelyn Willoughby Out Quadricep 0 0 0.7

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Liberty Player Leaders (2022)

Stewart averaged 21.8 points per game last season.

Sabrina Ionescu collected 6.3 assists a game and Jonquel Jones grabbed 8.6 rebounds per contest.

Ionescu hit 2.3 threes per game a season ago.

Stewart averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jones collected 1.2 blocks a contest.

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -14.5 160.5

