Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (28-25) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-2) to the mound, while Ben Lively (2-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have one win against the spread in their last three chances.

This season, the Red Sox have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -185 moneyline set for this game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.

Boston has scored 273 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule