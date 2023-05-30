Red Sox vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (28-25) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) at 7:10 PM ET (on May 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Red Sox, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (3-2) to the mound, while Ben Lively (2-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Red Sox vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Red Sox 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Red Sox have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.
- Boston has not been bigger favorites this season than the -185 moneyline set for this game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 273 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-0
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 7-2
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Davies
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Tanner Houck vs Merrill Kelly
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|-
|James Paxton vs Luke Weaver
|June 1
|Reds
|-
|Chris Sale vs Hunter Greene
|June 2
|Rays
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Josh Fleming
|June 3
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Taj Bradley
