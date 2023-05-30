The Boston Red Sox (28-25) will lean on Masataka Yoshida when they host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+150). A 10-run over/under is set in this contest.

Red Sox vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (3-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (2-2, 2.65 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Boston has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 2-1 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 17, or 42.5%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-5.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Raimel Tapia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+170) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+140)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 5th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

