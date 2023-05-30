How to Watch the Sun vs. Fever Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Indiana Fever (1-2) go up against the Connecticut Sun (3-1) on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FACEBOOK.
Sun vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Sun vs. Fever
- Last year, Connecticut scored only 3.3 fewer points per game (85.8) than Indiana gave up (89.1).
- The Sun had a 13-2 record last season when putting up more than 89.1 points.
- Connecticut made 46.2% of its shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than Indiana allowed to its opponents (47.4%).
- The Sun went 15-1 when they shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- Connecticut shot 35.4% from deep last season, 1.5% higher than the 33.9% Indiana allowed to opponents.
- The Sun went 16-2 when they shot better than 33.9% from distance.
- Connecticut and Indiana hauled in rebounds at nearly the same rate last season (37.1 and 33.3 boards per game, respectively).
