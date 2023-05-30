Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Thiago Monteiro and Yannick Hanfmann going toe to toe on Tuesday, May 30 in Paris, France.
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Monteiro and Hanfmann meet.
Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Tuesday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Monteiro vs. Hanfmann Matchup Info
- Monteiro came up short 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 versus Daniel Rincon in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open (his last match).
- Despite coming up short 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Elias Ymer, Hanfmann remains in the tournament.
- Hanfmann was eliminated in the quarterfinal of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 18, when he lost 2-6, 2-6 to Daniil Medvedev.
- In four head-to-head matches, Hanfmann has defeated Monteiro three times, while Monteiro has won one match. Hanfmann took home the win in their last meeting 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 of the BMW Open on April 17, 2023.
- Hanfmann and Monteiro have matched up for 11 total sets, with Hanfmann securing the win in seven sets and Monteiro claiming four of them.
- Hanfmann has bested Monteiro in 106 total games between them, claiming 60 games (56.6%) against Monteiro's 46.
Monteiro vs. Hanfmann Odds and Probabilities
|Thiago Monteiro
|Yannick Hanfmann
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|43.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.7
