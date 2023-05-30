The Round of 128 at the French Open will feature Thiago Monteiro and Yannick Hanfmann going toe to toe on Tuesday, May 30 in Paris, France.

Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, May 30 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Monteiro vs. Hanfmann Matchup Info

Monteiro came up short 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 versus Daniel Rincon in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open (his last match).

Despite coming up short 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Elias Ymer, Hanfmann remains in the tournament.

Hanfmann was eliminated in the quarterfinal of his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 18, when he lost 2-6, 2-6 to Daniil Medvedev.

In four head-to-head matches, Hanfmann has defeated Monteiro three times, while Monteiro has won one match. Hanfmann took home the win in their last meeting 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32 of the BMW Open on April 17, 2023.

Hanfmann and Monteiro have matched up for 11 total sets, with Hanfmann securing the win in seven sets and Monteiro claiming four of them.

Hanfmann has bested Monteiro in 106 total games between them, claiming 60 games (56.6%) against Monteiro's 46.

Monteiro vs. Hanfmann Odds and Probabilities

Thiago Monteiro Yannick Hanfmann +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

