On Tuesday, Yannick Hanfmann (No. 65 in the world) takes on Thiago Monteiro (No. 98) in the Round of 128 of the French Open.

In the Round of 128, Hanfmann is the favorite against Monteiro, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, May 30 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yannick Hanfmann has a 73.3% chance to win.

Thiago Monteiro Yannick Hanfmann +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Thiago Monteiro vs. Yannick Hanfmann Trends and Insights

Monteiro is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 290-ranked Daniel Rincon, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Gonet Geneva Open.

Despite coming up short 3-6, 4-6 in the qualifying round against Elias Ymer, Hanfmann remains in the tournament.

Monteiro has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 26.1 games per match.

In his 16 matches on clay over the past year, Monteiro has played an average of 27.5 games.

Hanfmann has played 56 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.8 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Hanfmann has played 43 matches and averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Hanfmann and Monteiro have played four times, and Hanfmann is 3-1, including a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 win for Hanfmann at the BMW Open on April 17, 2023, the last time these two matched up.

Hanfmann and Monteiro have squared off in 11 sets against on another, with Hanfmann claiming seven of them.

Hanfmann has the edge in 106 total games versus Monteiro, taking 60 of them.

In four matches between Monteiro and Hanfmann, they have played 26.5 games and 2.8 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.