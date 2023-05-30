Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Reds - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
On Tuesday, Triston Casas (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .199 with six doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Casas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last outings.
- Casas has had a hit in 22 of 45 games this year (48.9%), including multiple hits four times (8.9%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (13.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Casas has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (17.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.90).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 65 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Lively (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his third of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
