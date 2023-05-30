Tuesday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (28-26) and the New York Yankees (33-23) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on May 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-2) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Yankees' ATS record is 2-4-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those contests).

The Yankees have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, New York has won four of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for New York is No. 10 in the majors, scoring 4.7 runs per game (263 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule