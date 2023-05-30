Yankees vs. Mariners: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Logan Gilbert will start for the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.
The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-140). Seattle is a 1.5-run favorite (at +150 odds). The total is 7 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).
Yankees vs. Mariners Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-140
|+115
|7
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|+150
|-185
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Yankees' ATS record is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.
- New York has a record of 4-5 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- New York and its opponents have hit the over in 26 of its 56 games with a total this season.
- In six games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|19-13
|14-10
|17-6
|16-17
|27-19
|6-4
