The Seattle Mariners (28-26) will rely on Julio Rodriguez when they host Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees (33-23) at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +115 odds to upset. Seattle is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under for the contest has been set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (4-2, 5.30 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 22 out of the 38 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have an 18-14 record (winning 56.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners went 6-2 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (43.8%) in those games.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+120) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Oswaldo Cabrera 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +525 - 2nd

