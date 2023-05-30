The New York Yankees (33-23) are looking for continued production from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Seattle Mariners (28-26) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park. Aaron Judge is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (3-2) for the Mariners and Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (3-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Cortes - NYY (4-2, 5.30 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Cortes (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.30 ERA in 54 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

The lefty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Cortes is trying to secure his fourth quality start of the season.

Cortes is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed eight innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.60 ERA and 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .205.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.60), second in WHIP (.917), and 13th in K/9 (10.4) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

