A match between Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 100) and Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (No. 131) is slated for Wednesday, May 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Schmiedlova vs. Bolsova Zadoinov Matchup Info

By defeating No. 11-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1 on Monday, Schmiedlova reached the Round of 64.

In her last tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Schmiedlova fell in the round of 128 to No. 54-ranked Alycia Parks, 2-6, 7-6, 2-6 on April 26.

Bolsova Zadoinov was victorious 6-2, 6-1 against Kristina Kucova in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On May 9, Bolsova Zadoinov was defeated by No. 76-ranked Viktoriya Tomova, 4-6, 1-6, in the qualification round 2 of her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Bolsova Zadoinov and Schmiedlova have squared off two times in the last five years, and Bolsova Zadoinov has come out on top in every match, including their most recent meeting at the Merida Open Akron on February 18, 2023, when she won 6-1, 6-2.

Bolsova Zadoinov has taken four sets versus Schmiedlova, good for an 80.0% winning percentage, while Schmiedlova has claimed one set.

In 41 total games, Bolsova Zadoinov has the advantage, earning the win in 27 of them, while Schmiedlova has won 14.

Schmiedlova vs. Bolsova Zadoinov Odds and Probabilities

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

