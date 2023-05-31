On Wednesday, Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov (No. 131 in the world) takes on Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (No. 100) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Schmiedlova is the favorite (-140) in this match, compared to the underdog Bolsova Zadoinov, who is +110.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has a 58.3% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Schmiedlova defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1.

Bolsova Zadoinov will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 451-ranked Kristina Kucova in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Schmiedlova has played 20.3 games per match in her 27 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Schmiedlova has played six matches over the past year, totaling 21.2 games per match while winning 43.3% of games.

In the past 12 months, Bolsova Zadoinov has competed in 18 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 47.2% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

On clay courts, Bolsova Zadoinov has played nine matches and averaged 22.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

In head-to-head meetings, Bolsova Zadoinov has compiled two wins, while Schmiedlova has zero. In their last meeting on February 18, 2023, Bolsova Zadoinov was victorious 6-1, 6-2.

In five total sets against each other, Bolsova Zadoinov has won four, while Schmiedlova has claimed one.

Bolsova Zadoinov and Schmiedlova have competed in 41 total games, and Bolsova Zadoinov has won more often, securing 27 of them.

Bolsova Zadoinov and Schmiedlova have played two times, and they have averaged 20.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.