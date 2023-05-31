Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France is the venue where Bernarda Pera and Donna Vekic will collide on Wednesday in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Bernarda Pera vs. Donna Vekic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Pera vs. Vekic Matchup Info

By taking down No. 78-ranked Anett Kontaveit 7-6, 6-2 on Monday, Pera reached the Round of 64.

In her most recent tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Pera lost in the quarterfinals to No. 122-ranked Clara Burel, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6 on May 25.

Vekic came out on top 6-2, 7-5 versus Dayana Yastremska in the Round of 128 on Monday.

On May 16, Vekic was defeated by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 3-6, 4-6, in the round of 16 of her most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

In the sole matchup between Pera and Vekic in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 64 at Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open, Pera came out on top, securing the 7-6, 2-6, 6-4 victory.

Pera has gotten the better of Vekic in three total sets, securing two sets (66.7%) against Vekic's one.

Vekic has taken 16 games against Pera, good for a 51.6% win rate, while Pera has won 15 games.

Pera vs. Vekic Odds and Probabilities

Bernarda Pera Donna Vekic +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

