In the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, No. 36-ranked Bernarda Pera meets No. 22 Donna Vekic.

In the Round of 64, Vekic is the favorite against Pera, with -165 odds against the underdog's +130.

Bernarda Pera vs. Donna Vekic Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Bernarda Pera vs. Donna Vekic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Donna Vekic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Donna Vekic +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 49.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.6

Bernarda Pera vs. Donna Vekic Trends and Insights

Pera is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 78-ranked Anett Kontaveit in Monday's Round of 128.

Vekic beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her 49 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Pera has played an average of 21.1 games.

In her 21 matches on clay over the past year, Pera has played an average of 19.4 games.

In her 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Vekic is averaging 21.8 games per match while winning 53.1% of those games.

Vekic has averaged 25.8 games per match and 10.3 games per set in six matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

In the one match between Pera and Vekic dating back to 2015, in the Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 64, Pera was victorious 7-6, 2-6, 6-4.

Pera and Vekic have squared off in three total sets, with Pera clinching two of them and Vekic one.

Vekic has captured 16 games (51.6% win rate) versus Pera, who has secured 15 games.

In their one match against each other, Pera and Vekic are averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets.

