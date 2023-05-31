The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Camila Giorgi and Jessica Pegula going toe to toe on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31
TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Giorgi vs. Pegula Matchup Info

Giorgi is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 62-ranked Alize Cornet in Sunday's Round of 128.

Giorgi was beaten in the round of 32 of her most recent tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) 6-7, 2-6 by No. 52-ranked Karolina Muchova on May 14.

Pegula came out on top 6-4, 6-2 versus Danielle Collins in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Pegula's last tournament, she went head to head with No. 168-ranked Taylor Townsend in the round of 64 on May 11 and was beaten 2-6, 6-3, 3-6.

Pegula has a 5-1 record against Giorgi, leading to an 83.3% win rate in their head-to-head matches. Their last meeting in the Round of 64 at the BNP Paribas Open on March 11, 2023 led to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory for Pegula.

Pegula has won 11 sets versus Giorgi, good for a 68.8% winning percentage, while Giorgi has won five sets.

Pegula and Giorgi have matched up for 140 games, and it's been Pegula who has emerged with the upper hand, winning 81 of them. Giorgi has come out on top in 59 games.

Giorgi vs. Pegula Odds and Probabilities

Camila Giorgi Jessica Pegula +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

