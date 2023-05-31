Camila Giorgi (No. 37 ranking) will meet Jessica Pegula (No. 3) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

In this round of 32 matchup versus Giorgi (+225), Pegula is favored to win with -300 odds.

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has a 75.0% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Jessica Pegula +225 Odds to Win Match -300 +12500 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 30.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0% 0.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 42 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58

Camila Giorgi vs. Jessica Pegula Trends and Insights

Giorgi is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 62-ranked Alize Cornet in Sunday's Round of 128.

Pegula is coming off a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 46-ranked Danielle Collins in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Giorgi has played 22.4 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

In her six matches on clay over the past year, Giorgi has played an average of 20.2 games.

In the past year, Pegula has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 56.6% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

On clay courts, Pegula has played 11 matches and averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

In head-to-head matches, Pegula has compiled five wins, while Giorgi has one. In their last match on March 11, 2023, Pegula came out on top 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

In 16 total sets against each other, Pegula has clinched 11, while Giorgi has claimed five.

Pegula has taken 81 games (57.9% win rate) versus Giorgi, who has secured 59 games.

In six matches between Giorgi and Pegula, they have played 23.3 games and 2.7 sets per match on average.

