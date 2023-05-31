A match between Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) and Taro Daniel (No. 112) is on tap for Wednesday, May 31 as part of the Round of 64 of the French Open in Paris, France.

Watch the action on Tennis Channel as Daniel looks to knock off Alcaraz.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Alcaraz vs. Daniel Matchup Info

By taking down No. 159-ranked Flavio Cobolli 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 on Monday, Alcaraz reached the Round of 64.

In his previous tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Alcaraz fell in the round of 32 to No. 135-ranked Fabian Marozsan, 3-6, 6-7 on May 15.

Daniel reached the Round of 64 by defeating No. 77-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-0, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.

In the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Daniel's previous tournament, he went head to head with No. 171-ranked Emilio Nava in the qualification round 1 on May 8 and lost 6-0, 2-6, 4-6.

Alcaraz and Daniel have played one time in the past five years, during the semifinals of the 2021 ATP Challenger Oeiras 3, Portugal Men Singles, and Alcaraz was the victor, winning 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Alcaraz and Daniel have matched up for three sets, and it's been Alcaraz who has taken the upper hand, claiming two of them. Daniel has won one set.

Alcaraz and Daniel have gone head to head in 28 games, and it's been Alcaraz who has emerged victorious, winning 17 of them. Daniel has won 11 games.

Alcaraz vs. Daniel Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Taro Daniel -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.