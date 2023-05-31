In the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, we have a matchup of No. 112-ranked Taro Daniel versus No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is the favorite (-5000) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Daniel, who is +1100.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 98.0% chance to win.

Carlos Alcaraz Taro Daniel -5000 Odds to Win Match +1100 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 98.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 8.3% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 66.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33.1

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taro Daniel Trends and Insights

Alcaraz took down Flavio Cobolli 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Daniel made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 77-ranked Christopher O'Connell 6-0, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday.

Through 66 matches over the past year (across all court types), Alcaraz has played 24.9 games per match and won 57.8% of them.

Alcaraz has played 32 matches on clay over the past year, and 23.0 games per match.

In his 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Daniel is averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 51.1% of those games.

Daniel has averaged 25.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set in five matches on clay courts in the past 12 months.

In the lone match between Alcaraz and Daniel dating back to 2015, in the 2021 ATP Challenger Oeiras 3, Portugal Men Singles semifinals, Alcaraz came out on top 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Alcaraz and Daniel have matched up in three total sets, with Alcaraz winning two of them and Daniel one.

Alcaraz has taken down Daniel in 17 of 28 total games between them, good for a 60.7% win rate.

Alcaraz and Daniel have squared off one time, averaging 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

