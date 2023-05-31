The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Wednesday, with Anna Blinkova, the No. 56-ranked player, taking on Caroline Garcia, the No. 5-ranked player.

Caroline Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Garcia vs. Blinkova Matchup Info

By defeating No. 64-ranked Xiyu Wang 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Monday, Garcia reached the Round of 64.

In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Garcia's most recent tournament, she was defeated 4-6, 4-6 by No. 100-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano on May 13 in the round of 32 round.

Blinkova took home the win 6-2, 6-0 against Ysaline Bonaventure in the Round of 128 on Monday.

In her most recent tournament, Blinkova fell just short of the title, losing to No. -ranked Elina Svitolina 2-6, 3-6 in the Internationaux de Strasbourg final on May 27.

Garcia and Blinkova haven't played each other in the last five years.

Garcia vs. Blinkova Odds and Probabilities

Caroline Garcia Anna Blinkova -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

