Caroline Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Wednesday, with Anna Blinkova, the No. 56-ranked player, taking on Caroline Garcia, the No. 5-ranked player.
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Garcia and Blinkova meet.
Caroline Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Garcia vs. Blinkova Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 64-ranked Xiyu Wang 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Monday, Garcia reached the Round of 64.
- In the the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Garcia's most recent tournament, she was defeated 4-6, 4-6 by No. 100-ranked Maria Camila Osorio Serrano on May 13 in the round of 32 round.
- Blinkova took home the win 6-2, 6-0 against Ysaline Bonaventure in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- In her most recent tournament, Blinkova fell just short of the title, losing to No. -ranked Elina Svitolina 2-6, 3-6 in the Internationaux de Strasbourg final on May 27.
- Garcia and Blinkova haven't played each other in the last five years.
Garcia vs. Blinkova Odds and Probabilities
|Caroline Garcia
|Anna Blinkova
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|57.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.3
