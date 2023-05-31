In the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 56-ranked Anna Blinkova against No. 5 Caroline Garcia.

With -250 odds, Garcia is the favorite against Blinkova (+190) in this matchup.

Caroline Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Caroline Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 71.4% chance to win.

Caroline Garcia Anna Blinkova -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.3

Caroline Garcia vs. Anna Blinkova Trends and Insights

Garcia took down Xiyu Wang 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Blinkova made it to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 84-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure 6-2, 6-0 on Monday.

In her 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Garcia has played an average of 23.5 games.

In her 18 matches on clay over the past year, Garcia has played an average of 22.4 games.

Blinkova is averaging 21.2 games per match in her 49 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.1% of those games.

In 13 matches on clay courts in the past year, Blinkova has averaged 19.9 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 48.3% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Garcia and Blinkova have not met on the court.

