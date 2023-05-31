Connor Wong -- with a slugging percentage of .576 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has 11 doubles, five home runs and six walks while batting .243.
  • Wong will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with one homer during his last outings.
  • In 51.4% of his games this season (18 of 35), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 11.4% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wong has driven home a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.
  • In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
.349 AVG .114
.391 OBP .184
.674 SLG .143
8 XBH 1
3 HR 0
6 RBI 4
11/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 18
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (50.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (44.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (65 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Weaver (1-2 with a 5.45 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.45, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
