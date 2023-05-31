Corentin Moutet and Andrey Rublev are scheduled to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros on May 31.

Corentin Moutet vs. Andrey Rublev Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Clay

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Moutet vs. Rublev Matchup Info

By defeating No. 190-ranked Arthur Cazaux 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday, Moutet advanced to the Round of 64.

In his most recent tournament, the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, Moutet went down in the round of 32 to No. 63-ranked Gregoire Barrere, 4-6, 2-6 on May 21.

Rublev came out on top 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Laslo Djere in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In his previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 16, Rublev squared off against Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16 and was defeated 6-7, 6-4, 3-6.

Moutet and Rublev competed in the finals at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open on January 11, 2020. Rublev sealed the win 6-2, 7-6.

In two total sets, Rublev has the advantage, winning two of them, while Moutet has won zero.

Rublev has gotten the better of Moutet in 21 total games between them, taking 13 games (61.9%) against Moutet's eight.

Moutet vs. Rublev Odds and Probabilities

Corentin Moutet Andrey Rublev +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 35.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.7

