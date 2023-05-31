Andrey Rublev (No. 7) will meet Corentin Moutet (No. 61) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

Rublev carries -1400 odds to take home a win against Moutet (+700).

Corentin Moutet vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Corentin Moutet vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 93.3% chance to win.

Corentin Moutet Andrey Rublev +700 Odds to Win Match -1400 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 35.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.7

Corentin Moutet vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

By beating No. 190-ranked Arthur Cazaux 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Sunday, Moutet reached the Round of 64.

Rublev won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Laslo Djere in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

In his 28 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Moutet has played an average of 25.6 games.

In his nine matches on clay over the past 12 months, Moutet has played an average of 21.0 games.

Rublev has played 72 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 24.8 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

In 22 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Rublev has averaged 24.2 games per match and 10.5 games per set, winning 55.0% of the games.

On January 11, 2020, Moutet and Rublev played in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open finals. Rublev took home the win 6-2, 7-6.

In two sets between Rublev and Moutet, Rublev has yet to drop any of them.

Rublev has captured 13 games (61.9% win rate) versus Moutet, who has secured eight games.

In their one match against each other, Moutet and Rublev are averaging 21.0 games and 2.0 sets.

