Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Wednesday, with Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No. 14-ranked player, going up against Diana Shnaider, the No. 108-ranked player.
Tennis Channel will show this Shnaider versus Haddad Maia matchup.
Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Shnaider vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info
- Shnaider is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 81-ranked Rebecca Marino in Monday's Round of 128.
- In her last tournament (the Credit One Charleston Open), Shnaider was eliminated by Paula Badosa 1-6, 3-6 on April 6, in the round of 16.
- Haddad Maia defeated Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Haddad Maia was eliminated in the quarterfinal of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 16, when she went down 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 to Anhelina Kalinina.
- This is the first time that Shnaider and Haddad Maia have squared off on the court in the last five years.
Shnaider vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities
|Diana Shnaider
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|41.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.7
