The Round of 64 at the French Open is set for Wednesday, with Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No. 14-ranked player, going up against Diana Shnaider, the No. 108-ranked player.

Tennis Channel will show this Shnaider versus Haddad Maia matchup.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Shnaider vs. Haddad Maia Matchup Info

Shnaider is looking to stay on track after a 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 81-ranked Rebecca Marino in Monday's Round of 128.

In her last tournament (the Credit One Charleston Open), Shnaider was eliminated by Paula Badosa 1-6, 3-6 on April 6, in the round of 16.

Haddad Maia defeated Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Haddad Maia was eliminated in the quarterfinal of her previous tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia) on May 16, when she went down 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 to Anhelina Kalinina.

This is the first time that Shnaider and Haddad Maia have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Shnaider vs. Haddad Maia Odds and Probabilities

Diana Shnaider Beatriz Haddad Maia +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.