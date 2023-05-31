Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | French Open
In a match slated for Wednesday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14 in rankings) will face Diana Shnaider (No. 108) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
In the Round of 64, Haddad Maia is favored over Shnaider, with -375 odds against the underdog's +275.
Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information
- Tournament: The French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Diana Shnaider
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+35000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|41.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.7
Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Shnaider defeated No. 81-ranked Rebecca Marino, 6-3, 7-5.
- Haddad Maia advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 67-ranked Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1 on Monday.
- Through 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Shnaider has played 21.7 games per match and won 51.2% of them.
- On clay, Shnaider has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.
- Haddad Maia has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.
- On clay surfaces, Haddad Maia has played eight matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Shnaider and Haddad Maia have not met on the court.
