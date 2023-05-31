In a match slated for Wednesday, Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 14 in rankings) will face Diana Shnaider (No. 108) in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

In the Round of 64, Haddad Maia is favored over Shnaider, with -375 odds against the underdog's +275.

Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Beatriz Haddad Maia has a 78.9% chance to win.

Diana Shnaider Beatriz Haddad Maia +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 41.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.7

Diana Shnaider vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Shnaider defeated No. 81-ranked Rebecca Marino, 6-3, 7-5.

Haddad Maia advanced to the Round of 64 by taking down No. 67-ranked Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-1 on Monday.

Through 12 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Shnaider has played 21.7 games per match and won 51.2% of them.

On clay, Shnaider has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 18.0 games per match while winning 51.9% of games.

Haddad Maia has played 57 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.9 games per match and winning 52.2% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Haddad Maia has played eight matches and averaged 19.3 games per match and 11.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Shnaider and Haddad Maia have not met on the court.

