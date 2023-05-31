The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Diego Schwartzman and Nuno Borges competing on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.

Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Schwartzman vs. Borges Matchup Info

By taking down No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 1-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0, 4-6 on Monday, Schwartzman advanced to the Round of 64.

Schwartzman was eliminated in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) 5-7, 3-6 by No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima on May 22.

Borges is coming off a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 victory over No. 90-ranked John Isner in the Round of 128 on Sunday.

On May 13, Borges was defeated by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 3-6, in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.

Schwartzman and Borges have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023, and Borges was victorious, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Borges has bested Schwartzman in two total sets, securing two sets (100.0%) against Schwartzman's zero.

Borges has won 13 games versus Schwartzman, good for a 61.9% win rate, while Schwartzman has won eight games.

Schwartzman vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities

Diego Schwartzman Nuno Borges -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

