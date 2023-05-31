Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Round of 64 at the French Open will feature Diego Schwartzman and Nuno Borges competing on Wednesday, May 31 in Paris, France.
Tennis Channel is the place to tune in to see Schwartzman and Borges hit the court.
Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Schwartzman vs. Borges Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 38-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 1-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0, 4-6 on Monday, Schwartzman advanced to the Round of 64.
- Schwartzman was eliminated in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon) 5-7, 3-6 by No. 52-ranked Brandon Nakashima on May 22.
- Borges is coming off a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 victory over No. 90-ranked John Isner in the Round of 128 on Sunday.
- On May 13, Borges was defeated by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 3-6, in the round of 64 of his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Schwartzman and Borges have gone head to head on one occasion in the past five years, during the Round of 32 of the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023, and Borges was victorious, winning 7-5, 6-3.
- Borges has bested Schwartzman in two total sets, securing two sets (100.0%) against Schwartzman's zero.
- Borges has won 13 games versus Schwartzman, good for a 61.9% win rate, while Schwartzman has won eight games.
Schwartzman vs. Borges Odds and Probabilities
|Diego Schwartzman
|Nuno Borges
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+25000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|0.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|50.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.7
