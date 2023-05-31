No. 95-ranked Diego Schwartzman will face No. 80 Nuno Borges in the French Open Round of 64 on Wednesday, May 31.

In this Round of 64 matchup, Schwartzman is favored (-145) versus Borges (+110) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Diego Schwartzman has a 59.2% chance to win.

Diego Schwartzman Nuno Borges -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +25000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 50.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diego Schwartzman vs. Nuno Borges Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Schwartzman defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles 1-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0, 4-6.

Borges advanced to the Round of 64 by defeating No. 90-ranked John Isner 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6, 6-7 on Sunday.

Schwartzman has played 22.7 games per match in his 38 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 15 matches on clay over the past year, Schwartzman has played an average of 19.7 games.

Borges has averaged 27.5 games per match in his 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 49.5% of the games.

In seven matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Borges has averaged 23.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set, winning 47.0% of the games.

Schwartzman and Borges have played once dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Phoenix, USA Men Singles 2023 Round of 32. Borges was victorious in that bout 7-5, 6-3.

Borges and Schwartzman have competed in two sets, and Borges has emerged with the edge, winning all of them.

Borges and Schwartzman have faced off in 21 total games, with Borges winning 13 and Schwartzman securing eight.

In one match between Schwartzman and Borges, they have played 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.