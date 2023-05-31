DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mariners - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be George Kirby. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Mariners.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 walks.
- In 68.0% of his 50 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has an RBI in 17 of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 19 of 50 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|22 (81.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kirby (5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.43), 20th in WHIP (1.095), and 56th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
