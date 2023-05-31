Wednesday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna-Lena Friedsam at Stade Roland Garros.

You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Alexandrova attempt to knock out Friedsam.

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Alexandrova vs. Friedsam Matchup Info

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Alexandrova took down Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

In her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Alexandrova was eliminated by Camila Giorgi 4-6, 2-6 on May 12, in the round of 64.

Friedsam took down Nao Hibino 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Friedsam suffered defeat in the round of 16 of her last tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 23, when she lost 4-6, 6-7 to Anna Blinkova.

This is the first time that Alexandrova and Friedsam have matched up against each other in the last five years.

Alexandrova vs. Friedsam Odds and Probabilities

Ekaterina Alexandrova Anna-Lena Friedsam -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

