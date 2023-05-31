Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | French Open
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wednesday's Round of 64 at the French Open includes a matchup between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Anna-Lena Friedsam at Stade Roland Garros.
You can tune in to Tennis Channel to see Alexandrova attempt to knock out Friedsam.
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 31
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Clay
Alexandrova vs. Friedsam Matchup Info
- In the Round of 128 on Monday, Alexandrova took down Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
- In her last tournament (the Internazionali BNL d'Italia), Alexandrova was eliminated by Camila Giorgi 4-6, 2-6 on May 12, in the round of 64.
- Friedsam took down Nao Hibino 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.
- Friedsam suffered defeat in the round of 16 of her last tournament (the Internationaux de Strasbourg) on May 23, when she lost 4-6, 6-7 to Anna Blinkova.
- This is the first time that Alexandrova and Friedsam have matched up against each other in the last five years.
Alexandrova vs. Friedsam Odds and Probabilities
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Anna-Lena Friedsam
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
