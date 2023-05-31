Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 91) will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 23) in the Round of 64 of the French Open on Wednesday, May 31.

In this Round of 64 match, Alexandrova is the favorite (-350) against Friedsam (+240) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Wednesday, May 31

Wednesday, May 31 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ekaterina Alexandrova Anna-Lena Friedsam -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 57.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 on Monday, Alexandrova defeated Viktoriya Tomova 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.

Friedsam eliminated Nao Hibino 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in the Round of 128 on Monday.

Alexandrova has played 21.9 games per match in her 44 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her eight matches on clay over the past year, Alexandrova has played an average of 22.5 games.

Friedsam has averaged 23.5 games per match through her 37 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.0% of the games.

Friedsam has averaged 23.3 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Alexandrova and Friedsam have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.